The Book of Life

by

These stunning tales about family, identity, and the lives of American Jews in the new century mark the debut of a spectacularly gifted writer.

Forced together on a trip from Manhattan to Rhode Island, a father and son attempt to renew their bond over lobster, cigarettes, and a buried secret. A pure-hearted artist finds his devotion cruelly tested, while his true love tries to repent for the biggest mistake of her life. Unwittingly thrust into an open marriage, a man struggles to reconnect with his newly devout son. And in the book’s daring first story, an arrogant businessman begins a forbidden affair during the High Holidays.

Written in clear, crystalline prose, The Book of Life comprises seven stunning tales about faith, family, grief, love, temptation, and redemption that signal the arrival of a bold and exciting new writer.
Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Short Stories (single Author)

On Sale: December 21st 2012

Price: $19.99 / $24.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9780316248167

Edition: Large Print

What's Inside

Reader Reviews