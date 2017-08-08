These stunning tales about family, identity, and the lives of American Jews in the new century mark the debut of a spectacularly gifted writer.





Forced together on a trip from Manhattan to Rhode Island, a father and son attempt to renew their bond over lobster, cigarettes, and a buried secret. A pure-hearted artist finds his devotion cruelly tested, while his true love tries to repent for the biggest mistake of her life. Unwittingly thrust into an open marriage, a man struggles to reconnect with his newly devout son. And in the book’s daring first story, an arrogant businessman begins a forbidden affair during the High Holidays.Written in clear, crystalline prose, The Book of Life comprises seven stunning tales about faith, family, grief, love, temptation, and redemption that signal the arrival of a bold and exciting new writer.