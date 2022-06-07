America’s news media has moved farther away from the people than ever before.



The fourth estate is supposed to be a conduit to the people and a check on power. Instead, we have a bunch of geographically isolated, introspection-free, cozy-with-power, egomaniacal journalists thirsty for elite approval.



This is a major problem. And no one articulates these problems better than Steve Krakauer, one of America’s sharpest media critics.



In Uncovered, Krakauer gives readers an extended peek behind the curtain of the media mess in America today. The book dives deep into some of the most important and egregious examples of the elite censorship collusion racket, like how tech suppression and media fear led to the New York Post-Hunter Biden email debacle before the 2020 election.



This is not an “I hate the media” book. Rather, it’s the opposite. A former CNN producer and journalist for national outlets who appears regularly on news shows, Krakauer loves the media and wants it to be better.



In Uncovered, Krakauer delivers a rational, non-political, critical look at the news industry in America–featuring more than two dozen on-the-record interviews with media leaders across the industry, from Tucker Carlson to reporters at the New York Times.