Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Why Do Elephants Have Big Ears?
Questions — and Surprising Answers — About Animals
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 14, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Do you know why a camel has a hump?
A Zebra has stripes?
Or why wombats have cube-shaped poop?
Find out the answers in this fun and beautifully illustrated book, and learn oodles of other fascinating facts about the animal world. It's the perfect gift for any kid who loves animals and is always asking "Why?" because who doesn't want to know why a flamingo stands on one leg?
Steve Jenkins and Robin Page have written and illustrated almost 100 nonfiction children’s books that have sold over 5 million copies between them. Masters at making nonfiction entertaining and visually engaging, their books have won numerous awards and are favorites of kids, parents, and teachers alike.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use