Why Do Elephants Have Big Ears?

Find out the answers in this fun and beautifully illustrated book, and learn oodles of other fascinating facts about the animal world. It's the perfect gift for any kid who loves animals and is always asking "Why?" because who doesn't want to know why a flamingo stands on one leg?



Steve Jenkins and Robin Page have written and illustrated almost 100 nonfiction children’s books that have sold over 5 million copies between them. Masters at making nonfiction entertaining and visually engaging, their books have won numerous awards and are favorites of kids, parents, and teachers alike.