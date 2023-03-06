Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Why Do Elephants Have Big Ears?
Why Do Elephants Have Big Ears?

Questions — and Surprising Answers — About Animals

by Steve Jenkins and Derek Walter

by Robin Page

Hardcover
Hardcover

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 14, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Nov 14, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316456791

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Animals / General

Description

Age old "Why" questions about animals, and plenty of new ones, take center stage in the latest book by Caldecott Honor winning duo Steve Jenkins and Robin Page.

Do you know why a camel has a hump? 
A Zebra has stripes?
Or why wombats have cube-shaped poop?
 
Find out the answers in this fun and beautifully illustrated book, and learn oodles of other fascinating facts about the animal world. It's the perfect gift for any kid who loves animals and is always asking "Why?" because who doesn't want to know why a flamingo stands on one leg?


Steve Jenkins and Robin Page have written and illustrated almost 100 nonfiction children’s books that have sold over 5 million copies between them. Masters at making nonfiction entertaining and visually engaging, their books have won numerous awards and are favorites of kids, parents, and teachers alike.

