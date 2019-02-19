Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Miracle of the Kurds

The Miracle of the Kurds

A Remarkable Story of Hope Reborn in Northern Iraq

by

The story of one American’s Quixote-like vision for Kurdistan following Saddam’s barbarous attacks of the early 1990s – encouraging the Kurds to build one of the most remarkable, hopeful, and prosperous cultures in not just the Middle East but the world.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / World / Middle Eastern

On Sale: October 14th 2014

Price: $24 / $30 (CAD)

Page Count: 272

ISBN-13: 9781617950797

Worthy Books Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews