Stephen Mansfield
By the Author
The Miracle of the Kurds
The story of one American's Quixote-like vision for Kurdistan following Saddam's barbarous attacks of the early 1990s - encouraging the Kurds to build one of…
Killing Jesus
TORTURE -- INFANTICIDE -- BRUTALITY -- MURDER The World Would Never Be the Same "The execution of Jesus was a crime born of the streets,…
The Mormonizing of America
Stephen Mansfield, the acclaimed New York Times best-selling author, has highlighted the growing popularity of Mormonism-a belief system with cultic roots-and the implications of its…
