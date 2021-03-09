From widespread unemployment and mounting international hostilities to street fights in American cities between socialists and fascists, we are being swept backward in time to the political chaos of the 1930s.



Meanwhile, we are desperately searching for a magic vaccine to quell this raging fever before it consumes the entire world.

Author Stephen Kent has found an unlikely source of timeless wisdom, which is what we crave in this moment. The best part is, it’s been right under our noses the whole time: Star Wars.

What if we looked to Star Wars for more than just escapist entertainment? How the Force Can Fix the World: Lessons on Hope and Unity From a Galaxy Far, Far Away is about the core principles of the Star Wars franchise. These principles draw on four decades of blockbuster movies, comics, TV shows, books, and live entertainment that together form an exceptional arena of popular culture with universal appeal. Sitting at the intersection of political philosophy, self-help, and pop culture, these Star Wars principles, if applied to our lives, can improve our personal well-being, and our broken politics as well.