Stephen Kent

Stephen Kent is a Washington D.C. political writer, TV commentator and PR professional. He is also the prolific podcaster behind the Beltway Banthas Podcast which boasts 120+ episodes and over 101,000 downloads since 2016. As a formal contributor to the Washington Examiner, Stephen writes at the intersection of entertainment news and politics. His keen eye for the politics of pop culture has made Kent a recurring guest on Fox Business, The Glenn Beck Radio Program, Fox 5 DC, Spectrum News, Newsy and i24 News international.

