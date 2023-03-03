Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Heck Yeah, It’s Peacemaker
. . . And A Multiverse of Other Unsung and Inexplicable All-Stars: A Visual Encyclopedia

by Stephanie R Williams

Foreword by James Gunn

Hardcover

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 7, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Nov 7, 2023

Page Count

208 Pages

Publisher

Running Press Logo

ISBN-13

9780762483440

Genre

Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Superheroes (see Also Fiction / Superheroes)

Description

Move over Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman—Peacemaker is here to stay and he’s bringing along more than 100 of DC’s most colorful characters from all corners of the DC Multiverse in this officially licensed book. 

Peacemaker had a long road to the spotlight and he’s not alone. There are dozens of unique, sometimes absurd, and yet truly memorable characters waiting for their chance to shine. Heck Yeah, It's Peacemaker. . . And A Multiverse of Other Unsung and Inexplicable All-Stars celebrates some of the quirkiest, most compelling, and ready-for-primetime characters from throughout DC’s history. With peculiar powers—like the ability to eat anything or detach limbs—and one-of-a-kind costumes—from red long johns and a cooking pot for a helmet to a blue robotic snowman armor—these characters are truly unforgettable. Dive in and discover your next favorite DC Super Hero or Villain.

Copyright © 2022 DC. All DC characters and elements © & ™ DC. WB SHIELD: © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.  (s23)
 

