Every Day's a Holiday

A whimsical picture book about a young girl counting down to her birthday while learning about all the other wonderful celebrations to be had throughout the year.



All kids ask a lot of questions, but Winnie is stuck on one in particular: "Is it my birthday yet?" To show her the excitement in other days, Winnie's mom introduces her to holidays from all around the world. They celebrate everything from National Popcorn Day to Lost Sock Memorial Day! This adorable book is equal parts fun and informative, for fans of National Regular Ordinary Day by Lisa Katzenberger.