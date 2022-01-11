Stef Wade

Stef Wade is an award-winning picture book author. She holds a BA in advertising from Marquette University and an MBA in Integrated Marketing Communication from DePaul University. Stef is a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI). She’s bounced all over the midwest with her college sweetheart husband and her three historically and literary named boys and currently resides in the Milwaukee area.



Husna Aghniya is a children's book illustrator living in Indonesia.