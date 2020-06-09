A Small Kindness

An impactful picture book with a solid pay-it-forward message to encourage kindness in young children by the award-winning author of Excellent Ed and Sun! One In a Billion.



It was like a game of tag, with one small act of kindness spreading throughout a small community of kids and teachers alike. Award-winning children’s book author Stacy McAnulty packs a powerful punch with minimal text, providing a sweet message about all the small ways one can be kind. Illustrator Wendy Leach creates a diverse cast of characters while using color as a visual cue to how kindness is able to spread, even in a small community like a school. Overall, A Small Kindness is sure to speak to this new generation of children and their parents.