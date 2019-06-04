Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Ruthless Bastard

Ruthless Bastard

by

The next book in the Dangerous Love series from USA Today bestselling author Stacey Kennedy!
Read More

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

On Sale: February 11th 2020

Price: $3.99 / $4.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 384

ISBN-13: 9781538746974

Forever Yours Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Digital original

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"One of the best contemporary romances I've read this year!"—Fresh Fiction on Dirty-Talking Cowboy
"A kinky, sexy kick off to the Filthy Dirty Love series!"—Meghan March, New York Times bestselling author, on Heartbreaker
"With explosive chemistry and a hero to swoon for, Restrained Under His Duty is a perfectly kinky romance to get lost in!"

Skye Warren, New York Times bestselling author
Read More Read Less

A Dangerous Love