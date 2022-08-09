Orders over $45 ship FREE

Weed Witch
Weed Witch

The Essential Guide to Cannabis for Magic and Wellness

by Sophie Saint Thomas

On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

224 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762482108

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Witchcraft (see Also Religion / Wicca)

Description

Discover and harness the magic of cannabis and get wicked high, in this first-of-its-kind guide to weed in witchcraft.

Cannabis and magic are woven together throughout history, and there has never been a better time to embrace your inner weed witch. In this comprehensive guide and spellbook, practicing witch and cannabis writer Sophie Saint Thomas explores the beautiful relationship between the two, offering everything you need to use marijuana in all its forms to awaken your inner magic, enhance your practice, care for your body and soul, and reach your highest self.

Weed Witch explores the foundations of witchcraft and a complete cannabis rundown so everyone from beginners to experts on both subjects can blend them safely for optimal harmony. In these pages, you'll learn to use weed to magnify and augment your relationship with astrology, tarot, crystals, moon magic, and much more. The book also contains an exhaustive compendium of stoned spells for love and sex, money and work, protection and healing, and of course, fun.

What's Inside

