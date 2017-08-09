Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Hello Lighthouse

Hello Lighthouse

by

A beloved picture book from two-time Caldecott Medal award-winner Sophie Blackall that transports readers to the seaside in timeless, nautical splendor! Watch the days and seasons pass as the wind blows, the fog rolls in, and icebergs drift by. Outside, there is water all around. Inside, the daily life of a lighthouse keeper and his family unfolds as the keeper boils water for tea, lights the lamp’s wick, and writes every detail in his logbook.

Step back in time and through the door of this iconic lighthouse into a cozy dollhouse-like interior with the extraordinary award-winning artist Sophie Blackall.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Art & Architecture

On Sale: April 10th 2018

Price: $18.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780316362382

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Hello, Lighthouse Educator Guide

This experience guide is designed to facilitate a blended learning experience as students use Hello, Lighthouse by Sophie Blackall as an anchor text.  You may choose among three “pathways” on the website for this cross-curricular experience.

 

Begin by introducing Hello, Lighthouse. This may be a class read aloud, shared reading, small group setting, or independent reading. This is a choice for individual educators depending on the needs of students.  Multiple copies of the book are recommended because students will be referring to the text throughout all of the learning experiences.  Since students will be exploring the book in detail, it is important to leave plenty of “thinking work” for students, so it is best to avoid too much scaffolding during this first introduction.

 

The design of this blended learning experience is intended to promote some of the best practices in teaching and learning.  Students will have many opportunities to construct and convey knowledge in a variety of ways.  They will draw on and hone narrative writing, informational writing, and argument writing skills. They will close read text, develop questions, and problem-solve. The pedagogy outlined helps build a strong classroom community, respect and rapport among students, questioning and discussion techniques, communication, and student engagement.  The goal is to create a robust blended learning experience that does not keep students glued to the computer.

 

Once you complete one pathway, feel free to come back and choose another!

 

*This Educator Guide has been prepared by Jennifer McMahon.*

► Go to the Guide

READER REVIEWS

Praise

Praise and accolades for Hello Lighthouse:

An IndieBound Bestseller
An Amazon Best Book of the Year So Far

 

* "Blackall's charmingly old-fashioned art style is beautifully matched to this nostalgia-rich story, which imbues an antiquated place with warmth and wonder."—Booklist, starred review

 

* "It's a jewel of a creation and a gift to those who dream of retreat."—Publishers Weekly, starred review

 

"Blackall's accomplished illustrations are a mix of homey detail and spectacular scenery."—Horn Book

 

Praise for Finding Winnie:
A #1 New York Times bestseller and Winner of the 2016 Caldecott Medal

New York Times Notable Children's Book of the Year

 

*"Little ones who love Milne's classic stories will be enchanted by this heartening account of the bear's real-life origins."—Booklist (Starred Review)

 

*"The book strikes a lovely, understated tone of wonder and family pride...[Sophie Blackall] proves that she's equally imaginative at chronicling straight-on reality too."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)

"I will be surprised if a more exquisite picture book will be published this year...Children will be fascinated..."—New York Times Book Review

 

* "A delightful bedtime read perfect for one on one sharing."—School Library Journal, starred review

 

* "A fascinating, splendidly executed peek into both the mundane and the dramatic aspects of lighthouse life."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review

 

"Blackall's soft yet precise line and watercolor illustrations provide inviting details."—BCCB

 

*"The sum total is as captivating as it is informative, transforming a personal family story into something universally resonant."—Horn Book (Starred Review)

 

*"A perfect melding of beautiful art with soulful, imaginative writing, this lovely story, penned by Colebourn's great-great granddaughter, is ideal for sharing aloud or poring over individually."—School Library Journal (Starred Review)

 

"Gorgeously illustrated...[a] delightful telling."—New York Times Book Review

Read More Read Less