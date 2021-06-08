Nuestra América 500-Piece Puzzle

Create a celebratory image of influential Latinas/Latinos/Latinxs in U.S. history with this fully-illustrated, 500-piece puzzle and bilingual booklet set from the Smithsonian Latino Center.
- SPECIFICATIONS: A 500-piece puzzle, printed full-color on high quality stock, with a bonus booklet and insert sheet showing the completed puzzle image.
- DIMENSIONS: When completed, this puzzle measures approximately 16 X 20".
- BI-LINGUAL BOOK INCLUDED: This set includes a fully illustrated 32-page, paperback booklet ( 5 X 6 inches) full of biographical information about 25 Latina/o/xs throughout U.S. history and striking, full-color portraits by artist Gloria Félix. All text is rendered in both English and Spanish.
- FEATURES 25 NOTABLE FIGURES: Sylvia Acevedo, Luis Walter Álvarez, Pura Belpré, Julia de Burgos, César Chávez, Sandra Cisneros, Roberto Clemente, Celia Cruz, Olga Custodio, Jaime Escalante, Emma González, Laurie Hernández, Juan Felipe Herrera, Dolores Huerta, Óscar de la Renta, Jennifer Lopez, Sylvia Mendez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, C. David Molina, Rita Moreno, Ellen Ochoa, Jorge Ramos, Sylvia Rivera, Maria Elena Salinas, and Sonia Sotomayor.
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: This puzzle is an authorized product created in partnership with the Smithsonian.
