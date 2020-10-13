Smithsonian Institute

The Smithsonian Latino Center is the corazón of Latinidad at the Smithsonian. It works toward preserving Latino history and culture, engaging Latino communities, and advancing Latino representation in the United States. Since 1997, SLC has successfully ensured that the contributions of the Latino community are celebrated and represented throughout the Smithsonian.



Gloria Félix was born and raised in Uruapan, a beautiful small city in Michoacán, Mexico, one of her biggest inspirations when it comes to Art. Her favorite things to do growing up were drawing, watching cartoons, and eating, which still are some of her favorite things to do. Currently, she lives and paints in Los Angeles.