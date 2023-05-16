Incredible--and True!--Fishing Stories

Acknowledgments

A book like this takes a boatload of cooperation. My sincerest appreciation goes to the anglers and captains whose stories appear in these pages. Your experiences are one of a kind, and many of your catches will be inspirations for generations of anglers to come. For those who helped track down an elusive angler or a busy captain, I thank you.

A special shout-out to good friend and radio host Pete Gray of Let's Talk Hookup, to former IGFA president and world-class fisherman Michael Leech, to Randy Ramsey of Jarrett Bay Boatworks, to Steve Morghan of Australia's Fishing Monthly, to Michael Neil at the Daytona Boat Dock, to Doug McFetters, to Winston Warr III, and to all the anglers who have sent me letters and emails filled with stories that, while not all in these pages, are certainly worthy of the title "incredible."

And none of this would be possible without a world-class captain and crew. An ocean of gratitude to editor-in-chief Suzie Bolotin, editor Mary Ellen O'Neill, and literary agent Richard Pine. And an especially deep thanks to Peter Workman, in memoriam. These four are among the most professional, dedicated, and creative individuals I know. My debt to you is fathomless.

And to Amanda and Maggie, who join me on the water every chance they get. The fishing is always better with the two of you on board.

Preface

Fishing is the only sport I know that offers the trifecta of excitement, adventure, and mystery. It's there in the anticipation of the hunt and the thrilling notion of raising an unknown lunker from the depths. Then there's the possibility of spotting a bald eagle perched atop a riverside pine, or seeing an osprey snatch a trout from the surface of a lake, or hearing a bear crash though the nearby underbrush. There's the exhilaration of seeing a finback whale breaching the ocean's surface after endless hours of trolling, the sudden appearance of seabirds dive-bombing a school of frenzied tuna, the heart-skipping shock of a dorsal fin slicing through a tabletop sea. I have been fishing since the age of two, and still I get butterflies on my way to the dock. I still meet the kindest people, generous and interesting, and all with a story to tell.

In my worldwide search for incredible fishing stories, I have come across reports that stretch the credulity of even the most seasoned storytellers. In this book, the stories identified as "Fishing for the Truth" are ones that were sent to me by readers or that I heard about in my travels. I have attempted to find witnesses to confirm these reports, but have yet to succeed. I do, however, believe these stories to be true, and welcome your comments and corroboration. Please contact me through my website, shaunmorey.com, and I will update the stories online with further information and/or photographs. While at the website, you can view extraordinary photographs, like the thumb found in the belly of the trout; read additional stories; and see videos like the killer bees that scared the bass fishermen out of their boat—literally. I'd also like to hear about your most incredible fishing story. You can post your stories and incredible fishing photos on the website.

While the intentions of this book are to entertain and enthrall, I also hope it serves as a historical snapshot of the extraordinary sport of fishing. I have been surprised again and again at what can happen when the hook hits the water, and I don't want anyone to be deprived of those joys, so please do what you can to sustain our fisheries. Our waters are increasingly under pressure to absorb pollutants and still produce edible fish. And while many rivers and lakes are cleaner today than they were a few decades ago, much more needs to be done. Yes, commercial-fishing quotas have lessened pressure on some of our most vulnerable seagoing species, but still we can do more. Anglers are more cautious about the gear they use, the fishing line they discard, and the fish they place in the cooler. Dams have been removed, allowing wild fish back to their spawning grounds. Still, we must take it upon ourselves to support local causes to better our watersheds and protect our sport.

One of the best ways to help is to take a kid fishing. Recreational anglers have a powerful voice when we are generations strong. Tens of millions of us strive for the same thing: schools of large healthy fish—for ourselves, and our children. So join your local fishing club or angling organization. Volunteer at a kids' fishing derby. Donate time or gear or money to one of the many take-a-kid-fishing foundations. All can be found by a simple Internet search. The more kids we get to the lake or stream or out on a half-day boat, the better our chances of healthy waters and world-record fish. Thank you for anything you can do to help.

Tight lines and singing reels,

Shaun

The author, age 2, fishing with a homemade cane pole.

Epic Battles and Obsessions

A Full-Bellied Battle

This 1,805-pound Pacific blue marlin was hooked by Captain Cornelius Choy and those aboard his now-famous charter boat, the Coreene-C, off Oahu, Hawaii, on June 10, 1971. The fish was so powerful that it required the additional brawn of three men from Huntington Beach, California, to land the behemoth, thereby disqualifying the catch from a world record. Remarkably, the blue marlin never sounded even though it was hooked in the jaw by a standard lure, and then took only 45 minutes to land. The reason for the short fight may have been the 100-pound yellowfin tuna found partially digested in the marlin's gullet, possibly making it too full to battle the anglers.

Marlin Rodeo

As host of New Zealand's popular TV series The Ultimate Fishing Show, Matt Watson has caught giant bluefin tuna and great white sharks using only a hand line. He crewed on New Zealand's most successful sportfishing boat 4 years in a row, tallying the most marlin caught in a single season. He's caught marlin from a surfboard, and another from a Jet Ski. He's hooked nearly every game fish imaginable, including an enormous swordfish from a hand line, only to have it ravaged by a huge mako shark.

But among the coolest things he's ever done was to leap from a helicopter onto the back of a billfish.

"The idea started while filming in Vanuatu, in the South Pacific," Watson said. "We were heading out to do some land-based fishing on a remote island and we were flying in by helicopter. The pilot was telling me about the cowboys back in New Zealand that would leap from his helicopter to live-capture wild deer during a time when venison meat was at a premium. He'd hover overhead and the cowboys would jump out and wrestle the deer to the ground. It got me to thinking about jumping into the ocean and wrestling a game fish."

Later that evening, the idea of helicopter fishing came up again. Watson's first thought was to try it with a shark. "There were lots of sharks in the bay at that time," he said. "Unfortunately the sharks were spooked by the sound and vibrations of the chopper. Every time we got into position, they would swim deeper."

Eleven months later, Matt was on the northern coast of New Zealand, ready to try again. "The first time I jumped, I landed on a marlin, and got it by the tail. The fish dragged me straight down. We had a cameraman in the water, so I held on hoping for some good footage. I went too deep and didn't realize how heavy my clothes would be. I couldn't make any headway to the surface, but luckily the camera­man was wearing fins and was able to push me to the surface. It was pretty frustrating to come so close and not get the footage.

"I wasn't planning to jump again," Watson said. "But as we were headed back, we came across a dozen or so marlin feeding. The late afternoon sunlight was just right for a shot, so the cameraman got into position, and I removed my shoes and jumped."

This time, Watson landed squarely on the marlin's back, stunning the fish. Billfish are top-of-the-food-chain predators and are unaccustomed to attack from above. The game fish froze and the cameraman filmed a first in fishing history. Since then, Watson's resume has grown to include writing for fishing publications, crewing on many of New Zealand's top sportfishing boats, catching and releasing hundreds of big game fish, setting records, assisting with billfish research, and advocating and working for marine conservation groups, including starting his own project to reduce fish waste and feed the needy by utilizing the whole fish.

"I have so many ideas," he explained from his New Zealand office, "that I just hope the show keeps growing so I can try them all."

And what's next for this extraordinary angler? Mexico for starters.

"We're heading to Puerto Vallarta," Watson said excitedly. "I've never caught a roosterfish."

Chances are he will land one of the brutes, and certainly in a way never tried before.

Watson on the back of a 250-pound marlin

Fish Fact Some fish—like carp minnows and suckers—have teeth in their throats. Other fish have teeth on their tongues and on the roofs of their mouths. The sea lamprey has a toothy tongue that it uses to drill a hole in the body of live fish so that it can suck out blood and bodily fluids.

The video of this spectacular marlin ride and many more catches can be seen at ultimatefishing.tv. For Watson's conservation project, go to freefishheads.co.nz.

Monstrous Halibut

[ Classic ]

It was a pleasant summer day in Tutka Bay, Alaska, 15 miles across from Kachemak Bay near the city of Homer. Glenda Rosenbalm and her husband, Bill, loaded their 18-foot fishing boat for a short but leisurely fishing tour around the bay. Along for the tour were Bill's relatives Ed and Kathy Hodgson.

Glenda, who planned to return within the hour, left a chicken cooking in the oven. Neither she nor Bill brought along a gun, something they always did when halibut fishing. Guns were often used on halibut to end what could become a boated fish flapping its powerful, heavy wings across the deck, crushing gear and bones with abandon.

"We were just excited to get on the water," Glenda recalled. "Kathy and Ed were anxious to see the bay, and we weren't going out for long. The fishing was just a last-minute thought."

Once on the bay, Bill stopped the boat and set the anchor. The fishing lines were baited and lowered to the sandy floor 70 feet below. When 30 minutes passed without a strike, the group decided to head back for supper. Glenda picked up her 6-foot fishing rod strung with 80-pound line and pulled back. The rod bowed forward and the line didn't move.

"I thought I was snagged," Glenda said. "I was trying to decide what to do when I felt a funny movement on the pole. I pulled again, but still nothing happened. It was just like pulling on the side of a barn."

As she turned to ask Bill for help, the line moved. She held the rod steady, felt another movement, and heaved back.

"I knew then that I wasn't snagged," Glenda continued, "because I felt movement. It wasn't much, but it was enough to keep me interested."

The hooked halibut hardly moved, and at 6:30 that evening Glenda was still pulling. She had managed to raise the fish one time, but only briefly and only about 3 feet from the bottom. The halibut hovered for an instant, then settled back into its hole. Bill never had to raise the anchor to follow the fish—it just wasn't moving.

Some commercial boats were anchored nearby, awaiting the following day's opening of salmon season. Soon aware of Glenda's predicament, they called her by radio to offer assistance and support.

"I remember one of the fellas on a commercial boat asking about a gun. When we told him ours was at home, he brought over a little twenty-two-caliber rifle. An hour later, he came back with a thirty-thirty."

The fish still hadn't moved and Glenda was exhausted. Reluctantly she passed the rod to Ed, who beamed with confidence. He accepted the rod and pulled with all his strength, to no avail.

Ed persisted, and during the next hour and a half the fish surfaced once and then settled back into its hole. It was a big fish, the largest halibut they had ever seen.

The Alaskan sky turned to an eerie dusk. Ed worked diligently, but as the hours passed, the mood on board turned to frustration. Glenda, who felt responsible for the catch, announced a new and desperate strategy. She told Ed to tighten the drag and crank in the line. The fish could do what it wanted.

"It was a funny thing," Glenda said. "That great big halibut came straight up without a fight. She must have been really tired. She got to the surface of the water and just laid there."

Ed held the line steady while the commercial fisherman with the .30-.30 took aim and ended the fight. The halibut was towed and then hoisted from the rigging of a nearby commercial boat. Glenda watched in disbelief. The halibut that began as a snag measured almost 8 feet from nose to tail. It was 4 feet wide and 1½ feet thick.

After some well-deserved victory beers aboard the commercial boat, Bill tied the fish to their small boat and the weary crew returned home. It was well after midnight when they arrived. The chicken dinner was more than cooked, but nobody minded.

The next morning, it took Glenda and Ed 7 hours to butcher the monster halibut. They carved more than 200 pounds of fillets and roasts from the body of the fish. Each cheek, considered a delicacy, weighed a pound and a half.

Glenda removed the 50-pound halibut head and took it to the local Department of Fish and Game. The otolith bone was removed from the fish's ear and sent to the Seattle Halibut Commission for tests. The results concluded that the halibut was a female, age 30.

The Department of Fish and Game used the halibut's measurements to calculate a weight of 450 pounds. If it had been caught within the International Game Fish Association's guidelines—by a single angler—the fish would have set a world record.

"We never thought about world records during the fight," Glenda said. "If I knew how big she was going to be, I never would have given up the rod!"

Glenda Rosenbalm and her estimated 450-pound state record halibut

Fish Fact Cold-water fish have a special type of blood antifreeze that keeps them from dying in icy water.

Tigers on the Beach

Billy Sandifer fishes for sharks. Big sharks. Not from the helm of a high-priced fishing boat or the rusted transom of some commercial longliner. Not surprisingly, Sandifer prefers sandfishing, specifically along the 60-mile-long barren expanse of South Padre Island, Texas. It's where the tigers come to feast, and it's where Sandifer waits atop his 4-wheel-drive Chevy Suburban, with his inflatable dinghy, heavy fishing gear, and sixth sense for hungry predators.

He first came here after spending time in Vietnam. He set up camp on a lonely stretch of Texas beach, an empty wasteland of sand. For 18 months, Sandifer wandered the shoreline fishing and fighting off memories of the war. The calm, blue water soothed his demons while the sharks fed his need to fight an enemy.

"I learned about the tides, the currents, and the wind. I learned about the sharks and how to catch them. After a year and a half, I guess I knew most everything there was to know out there."

Sandifer, who had become a walking textbook on shark fishing from the surf, finally returned to nearby Corpus Christi and began a business guiding anglers to world-class surf fishing. His specialty? Huge tiger sharks from the beach.

"Back then, when I started out, we killed the sharks we caught. We used the heaviest gear available, three to five hooks buried inside a thirty-, forty-, even sixty-pound bait anchored out in the current with twenty-five pounds of lead. My customers had never experienced anything like it. The exhilaration and sheer exhaustion of fighting five hundred pounds of shark from the beach was a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Sandifer, now in his sixties, has caught hundreds of the big fins since landing on that empty coastline more than four decades ago. He long ago quit killing the sharks, and instead stands in the shallows and plucks free a loose tooth as a souvenir. Eventually, he amassed enough teeth for his signature shark-tooth necklace, a reminder of long-fought battles and the satisfaction of the release.

"Talk about adrenaline," he said. "Sticking your hand into the jaws of an angry tiger shark can really get your blood pumping."

What gets his blood pumping today is conservation. Sandifer is president and founder of Friends of Padre, a nonprofit group dedicated to cleaning up South Padre Island's Big Shell Beach. Sandifer, who was honored in 2009 as one of the country's conservation heroes, has won numerous recognitions for his work with injured wildlife, turtle restoration, and better beach access for those confined to wheelchairs.

But it was back in 1976 when Sandifer caught the first of his two biggest sharks from the beach.

"I was fishing alone on that trip. November seventh. I'd caught a lot of bait a few days earlier, too much to bring home, and so I decided to bury one of the thirty-pound jack crevalles in the sand. When I returned, I dug it up and used it as shark bait."

After rigging the rotting carcass with the huge hooks, Sandifer set the surf rod in its holder, set the free spool on clicker to avoid a backlash, and headed off in his dime-store inflatable dinghy with its plastic paddle and his shark bait, to spend the rest of the day fighting a stiff offshore breeze. It took him hours to reach his destination: one of the deep channels hundreds of yards from shore.

"I remember that long paddle out to the shark grounds, and the stink of the bait. There were maggots crawling all over it, and all over me. It was all I could do to get the bait out there without getting eaten alive by those things."

Sandifer returned to shore and waited, knowing it would take only a few hours for a big tiger to pick up the scent of the bait. When the shark struck, the rod tip heaved forward and the big reel roared its resistance with the familiar clack of the drag. Sandifer yanked the rod from its holder and set the hook, and for an hour and a half, he battled the big fish. Eventually, Sandifer hauled the shark into shallow water, waded fearlessly to its side, and tail-roped it before towing it up the sand with his Suburban. The official weight back at the pier was 740 pounds. An impressive catch, but the monster shark was yet to come.

Fourteen years later, on November 10, 1990, Sandifer was fishing with friend and neighbor Charlie Krause.

"I remember it like it was yesterday," Krause told me. "It was not the kind of experience you ever forget."

They headed to Sandifer's favorite spot, where he'd caught his personal best 14 years earlier. Krause soon had a sack of 30-pound jacks, and by late afternoon, they were ready to fish.

"I cut the head off the big jack and rigged the body with two sixteen-ought hooks," Krause says. "I was using one-hundred-thirty-pound line on a twelve-inch Penn Senator reel. The leader was twenty feet of stainless steel aircraft cable, and I had six pounds of lead for weight. I used a one-man life raft to paddle out to the shark grounds. There wasn't any wind that day, so it didn't take long."

After setting the bait, Krause returned to shore and set the drag on the heavy-duty fishing rod set into a metal pipe welded to the back of Sandifer's Suburban.

"We rigged the rod holders so that the tips of the rods stuck up eighteen to twenty feet into the air. That way the line stayed above the surf and clear of the weeds and trash that washes up."

As the sun dropped low on the horizon, Krause's reel zippered loudly with the release of line. Krause freed the rod from its holder and leaned against the weight.