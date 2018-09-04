The defining part of this story, I think—the part that made the real difference—is the time I spent looking into the water, letting my mind drift, as I tried to think like a fish…What brings the big fish is an artful blend of drawing on experience and keeping an open, active mind. The secret ingredient is as simple as that.

–from Chapter 6



Jeremy Wade, the star of Animal Planet’s River Monsters, with nearly forty years of angling exploration behind him, shares a meditation on the art of angling—part science, part art, and part elusive something else. Thoughtful and funny, brimming with wisdom and, above all, adventure, How to Think Like a Fish is filled with reflections that anyone who has ever fished will identify with, for ultimately they touch on the fundamental principles that apply to all angling—and to life:

Less time can be more.

Listen to your gut.

Be inventive.

You may only get one opportunity, so make that opportunity count.