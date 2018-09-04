How to Think Like a Fish

The star of the Discovery Channel’s River Monsters and author of the bestselling River Monsters shares a meditation on fishing–and life.



In his bestselling first book, Jeremy Wade, the star of the hit TV series River Monsters, memorably recounted his adventures on six continents in pursuit of fish of staggering proportions and terrifying demeanor. Now “the greatest angling explorer of his generation” (Independent on Sunday) returns to delight readers with a book of an entirely different sort, the book he was always destined to write–the distillation of a life spent fishing. Thoughtful and funny, brimming with wisdom and above all, adventure, these are pitch-perfect reflections that anyone who has ever fished will identify with, for ultimately it touches on what fishing teaches us all about life.