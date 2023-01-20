Free shipping on orders $35+

Shaun Morey

Shaun Morey started fishing at the age of two. Today his passion for the sport is shared with his son, Connor, the catalyst for the author’s second book, Kid’s Incredible Fishing Stories. When he’s not casting jigs with his son, the author can be found exploring vast stretches of beach in Baja California with his famous crab-catching fishing dog, Panga.
