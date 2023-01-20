Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Shaun Morey
Shaun Morey started fishing at the age of two. Today his passion for the sport is shared with his son, Connor, the catalyst for the author’s second book, Kid’s Incredible Fishing Stories. When he’s not casting jigs with his son, the author can be found exploring vast stretches of beach in Baja California with his famous crab-catching fishing dog, Panga.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Incredible--and True!--Fishing Stories
The daredevil who leaped from a helicopter onto the back of a marlin and rode it rodeo-style. A staggering 3,001 bass caught in a single…