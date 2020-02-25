Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Ben and Maggie have met, fallen in love, and died together countless times. Over the course of two pivotal day–both the best and worst of their lives–they struggle again and again to resist the pull of fate and the force of time itself. With each failure, they return to the beginning of their end, a wild road trip that brings them to the scene of their own murders and into the hands of the man who is destined to kill them.

As time circles back on itself, events become more deeply ingrained, more inescapable for the two kids trapped inside the loop. The closer they come to breaking out, the tighter fate’s clutches seem to grip them. They devise a desperate plan to break free and survive the days ahead, but what if Ben and Maggie’s only shot at not dying is surviving apart?
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

On Sale: April 30th 2013

Price: $8.99 / $10.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 208

ISBN-13: 9781423179139

