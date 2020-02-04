Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bouncing Back
Packed with humor and thrilling sports action, this “wonderful story of friendship and the unique ability of kids to overcome a challenge” (#1 New York Times bestselling author Mitch Albom) “will get in your heart and won’t get out” (#1 New York Times bestselling author Mike Lupica).Back in his old basketball league, before the car accident, thirteen-year-old Carlos Cooper owned the court, sprinting and jumping and lighting up the scoreboard as his opponents (and teammates) watched in amazement. But now, Carlos feels completely out of his league on his new wheelchair basketball team, the Rollin’ Rats. After all, how can he make a layup when he’s still struggling to learn how to dribble?Read More
But when the city’s crooked mayor threatens to tear down the Rollin’ Rats’ gym, Carlos realizes that he can’t stay on the sidelines forever. Because without a gym, the team can’t practice, and if they can’t practice, they can kiss their state tournament dreams goodbye. If Carlos is going to learn what it truly means to be part of a team and help his new friends save their season, he’ll have to either go all-in…or get out.
"A wonderful story of friendship and the unique ability of kids to overcome a challenge. Inspiring for young athletes and non-athletes alike."—Mitch Albom, #1 New York Times bestselling author; Sports Columnist, Detroit Free Press; panelist, ESPN's The Sports Reporters
"My old friend Scott Ostler has always written a sports column informed by humor and heart. Now he gives us a novel about a boy, and his teammates, who will get into your heart and won't get out."—Mike Lupica, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Heat and Travel Team
* "The multi-tiered plot moves quickly, the characters are engaging, and the wheelchair basketball is a unique premise, but the real draw in this debut novel from sportswriter Ostler are the vivid descriptions of basketball action. Of equal interest to boys and girls, this strikes just the right notes about teamwork, friendship, and acceptance."—Booklist, starred review
"Enjoyable.... Perfect for middle grade fans of Mike Lupica."—School Library Journal
"A sports story that's as heartwarming as it is action-packed."—Kirkus Reviews