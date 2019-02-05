Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bouncing Back
Perfect for fans of Mike Lupica and Tim Green, Bouncing Back brings readers onto the wheelchair basketball court in a story brimming with heart, humor, and thrilling sports action.Read More
Back in his old basketball league, Carlos Cooper owned the court, sprinting and jumping and lighting up the scoreboard as opponents (and teammates) watched in awe. Now thirteen-year-old “Cooper the Hooper” is out of his league, new to life in a wheelchair, and struggling to pull his weight with his wheelchair basketball team, the Rollin’ Rats.
Just when Carlos starts to get the hang of the game, the city shuts down the Rollin’ Rats’ gym. Without the gym, the team can’t practice, and if they can’t practice, they might as well kiss their state tournament dreams goodbye. Carlos will need to fully embrace his new friends, and his new role in the sport he loves, in order to truly become part of the team–and help save their season.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A wonderful story of friendship and the unique ability of kids to overcome a challenge. Inspiring for young athletes and non-athletes alike."—Mitch Albom, #1 New York Times bestselling author; Sports Columnist, Detroit Free Press; panelist, ESPN's The Sports Reporters
"My old friend Scott Ostler has always written a sports column informed by humor and heart. Now he gives us a novel about a boy, and his teammates, who will get into your heart and won't get out."—Mike Lupica, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Heat and Travel Team