Scott Ostler

Scott Ostler is a sports columnist for The San Francisco Chronicle, and previously for The Los Angeles Times. He has been voted California Sportswriter of the Year fourteen times. Ostler has covered major sports all over the world, and his writing has been published in national publications from Sports Illustrated to Parenting. Scott is the author of five nonfiction books for adults; Bouncing Back is his debut novel.
