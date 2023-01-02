Free shipping on orders $35+

Forgotten Warriors
Forgotten Warriors

The Long History of Women in Combat

by Sarah Percy

On Sale

Sep 26, 2023

Page Count

336 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781541619876

Genre

Nonfiction / History / Wars & Conflicts / General

Description

The definitive history of women in war, revealing how women have always been an essential part of combat 

From Boudicca’s rebellion to the war in Ukraine, battlefields have always contained a surprising number of women. Some formed all-female armies, like the Dahomey Mino of West Africa; some fought disguised as men; some mobilized in times of national survival, like the Soviet flying aces known as the Night Witches. International relations expert Sarah Percy unearths the stories of these forgotten warriors. She sets the historical record straight, revealing that women’s exclusion from active combat in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries is a blip in a much longer narrative of female inclusion. Deeply researched and brilliantly told, Forgotten Warriors turns the notion of war as a man’s game on its head and restores women to their rightful place on the front lines of history. 

What's Inside

