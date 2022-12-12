Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Forgotten Warriors
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Forgotten Warriors

The Long History of Women in Combat

by Sarah Percy

Regular Price $30

Regular Price $38 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $30

Regular Price $38 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 26, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 26, 2023

Page Count

336 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781541619869

Genre

Nonfiction / History / Wars & Conflicts / General

What's Inside

Read More Read Less