Sarah Percy
Sarah Percy is associate professor at the University of Queensland. Prior to that appointment, she was university lecturer and tutorial fellow in International Relations at Merton College, Oxford, where she was on the steering committee of the Oxford Programme on the Changing Character of War. The author of two books, she completed her M.Phil. and D.Phil as a Commonwealth Scholar at Balliol College, Oxford.Read More
