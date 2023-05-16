The Lavender Lover's Handbook

Lavandula angustifolia ‘Betty’s Blue’

“I think it

pisses God off

when you walk by

the color purple

in a field somewhere

and don’t notice it.”

–Alice Walker

Preface

Very few plants in the world today tantalize the senses like lavender. I have watched countless people, on a warm summer’s day, stop and stare in wonderment at a lavender plant in full bloom. As the fragrance wafts up to your nose, you notice the beautiful color that surrounds the blossoming plant. Next you notice all the bees moving from flower to flower, searching for pollen. If you allow yourself to be still long enough, the faint buzzing of these pollinators will mesmerize you while you take it all in. A full-faculty overload. I think that’s what drew me to love lavender in the first place. One day I was out watering a large lavender bush in my yard, and the gentle fragrance filled my nostrils and put me into a trance. I had a sense of calm for the next thirty minutes and couldn’t get that experience out of my brain.

At the time, I was working as a recruiter but decided to leave when I had children. I spent more time working on the farm and realized that getting my hands in the dirt filled my soul like nothing else had. I was fortunate enough to acquire a wide spectrum of lavender starts from a local grower and began propagating them. My business, Lavender at Stonegate, began when I was able to successfully grow and sell these beautiful varieties of lavender in both the retail and the wholesale trade.

Once lavender became my full-time job, I would get asked the same questions over and over again by visitors to my farm. People wanted to grow lavender, but they couldn’t understand why their plant had become woody, or they couldn’t decide which variety would work in their space. If you have questions like these, this book is for you.

I have included detailed facts about lavender cultivars available in North America, as well as information that will help you pick the right plant for your favorite sunny spot. Questions about pruning, spacing, and planting requirements are covered in depth. I have also included some suggestions about how to use lavender in your everyday life. My sincere hope is that this information will allow you to enjoy lavender in a multitude of ways. Being able to grow lavender and use it for the abundant purposes for which it is suited is a joy I hope more and more people can embrace.

Lavender Obsession:

An Introduction

On a warm, sunny day, it doesn’t get much better than brushing up against a lavender plant and inhaling the intoxicating aroma. You can experience this just about anywhere in your landscape. From pathways to rock gardens, lavender makes a wonderful focal point, and it is useful as well. Any warm, sunny spot will do, as long as the soil allows for proper drainage and the plant gets plenty of room to grow.

There are more than 450 named lavender varieties or cultivars, and more are being discovered all the time. Lavender belongs to the Lamiaceae, the mint family, which includes oregano, sage, and other fragrant herbs. There are several species within the genus Lavandula, grouping plants together based on characteristics such as hardiness, leaf shape, and fragrance. Some species are available only in certain parts of the world, and only about four species can be grown outside of tropical climates.

What Makes Lavender a Great Addition to the Landscape?

Lavender is a beautiful addition to just about any garden. Lavender foliage colors range from various shades of green through gray-green to silver; variegated cultivars are even available. The flowers are not just lavender but come in a spectrum of color from blues and purples to whites and pinks. These plants also come in a variety of sizes: there are dwarf lavenders, medium-sized lavenders, and lavenders that grow quite large to fit into any landscape design. More and more people are realizing how easy lavender is to grow and how useful it can be in the garden.

Once lavender is established, it doesn’t need to be watered very often. Plants are considered drought tolerant if they can survive a dry period with little or no supplemental watering. With lavender’s sunny disposition, it certainly falls into this category. In fact, when lavender is placed in the right spot—where it has full sun, good drainage, and plenty of room to grow—it will thrive with very little care, even through the summer months. With many municipalities restricting water use, these plants can hold their own and help conserve water.

Lavender attracts a wide range of pollinators that are not only beneficial to your garden but also great for the environment. A lavender plant draws the bugs you want in your garden that, in turn, eat the ones you don’t. On a hot, sunny day, anyone can become mesmerized by watching the level of activity on one lavender plant. Bumblebees, honeybees, butterflies, ladybugs, and praying mantises are only some of the beneficial insects a lavender plant will attract. These pollinator and parasitic species not only help the plants and flowers thrive, they also greatly reduce the need for pesticides throughout your garden.

If you have had deer wander in your yard, you know that they like to nibble on just about anything. The only way to really keep a deer out of your garden permanently is a tall fence, but lavender is considered a deer-resistant plant, meaning they do not prefer the taste of lavender. If hungry enough, they may nibble the tops of young plants a bit, but they normally stay clear of established plants. Rabbits don’t like lavender, either.

Lavender plants are built-in aromatherapy. Not only do they add a wonderful fragrance to your garden, but the lavender flowers can also be brought indoors for herbal teas, homemade crafts, and sachets for your drawers. It’s hard to think of another plant that can add this much beauty and joy to our lives.

Which Lavender to Plant?

Lavenders come in a wide range of sizes, habits, and bloom colors. The best lavender for you to plant will depend upon both the growing conditions you can offer and the effect you want to achieve in your garden. For a full list of lavenders and their particular characteristics and requirements, see “The Lavender Palette.”

Lavender has been grown for centuries in many parts of the world. In North America, however, the lavender industry is still in its infancy. The topography of the United States and Canada is expansive and diverse. To date, very little research has been done to determine which cultivars of lavender can grow well in particular locations. Much of the information gathered on the topic is done by lavender growers who share information among themselves. My hope with this book is to educate gardeners about which types of lavender can grow in these varied climates and how this can be done successfully. Growing lavender can be “iffy” in certain regions of North America where temperatures regularly plunge well below freezing in the winter. And areas with higher humidity during summer months may be limited to growing lavender species that can take these conditions.

If you live in an area that has four seasons, you will have the most success with hardy lavenders. The two hardy lavender species illustrated in this book are Lavandula angustifolia and Lavandula ×intermedia. Most true lavenders or Lavandula angustifolia varieties have the same hardiness rating, so if you have success growing L. angustifolia ‘Betty’s Blue’, chances are you will have the same success growing L. angustifolia ‘Royal Velvet’. Lavandula stoechas can with-stand colder temperatures for short periods of time but are not considered hardy. A few other tender lavender species for warmer climates are included in “The Lavender Palette.”





Favorite Lavenders by Bloom Color If you want lavenders with deep purple, dark blue, or pink blossoms, these cultivars are great choices. Richest purples Lavandula angustifolia ‘Hidcote’

L. angustifolia ‘Hidcote Superior’

L. angustifolia ‘Imperial Gem’

L. angustifolia ‘Purple Bouquet’

L. ×intermedia ‘Impress Purple’ Darkest blues L. angustifolia ‘Betty’s Blue’

L. angustifolia ‘Blue Cushion’

L. angustifolia ‘Thumbelina Leigh’

L. angustifolia ‘Violet Intrigue’ Favorite pinks L. angustifolia ‘Coconut Ice’

L. angustifolia ‘Hidcote Pink’

L. angustifolia ‘Little Lottie’

L. angustifolia ‘Melissa’

L. angustifolia ‘Miss Katherine’ Best Lavenders for Humid Summers These lavenders can with-stand hotter, more humid temperatures in the summertime. Lavandula ×chaytorae ‘Ana Luisa’

L. ×chaytorae ‘Kathleen Elizabeth’

L. ×intermedia ‘Grosso’

L. ×intermedia ‘Provence’

L. stoechas ‘Otto Quast’ Best Cold-Weather Lavenders These varieties have been proven to with-stand colder temperatures and come back year after year. Lavandula angustifolia ‘Buena Vista’

L. angustifolia ‘Folgate’

L. angustifolia ‘Imperial Gem’

L. angustifolia ‘Maillette’

L. angustifolia ‘Royal Velvet’ Lavenders with the Strongest Scent These lavenders are known for their high oil content and strong fragrance. There are fragrant Lavandula angustifolia varieties, but they generally have a more delicate, floral note. Lavandula ×intermedia ‘Fat Spike’

L. ×intermedia ‘Grosso’

L. ×intermedia ‘Hidcote Giant’

L. ×intermedia ‘Impress Purple’

L. ×intermedia ‘Provence’

L. ×intermedia ‘Super’

The Range of Lavender Fragrance

Plant fragrance among lavenders is as varied as wine. Each has its own photochemistry, producing a unique combination of naturally occurring chemicals. In general, Lavandula angustifolia varieties tend to have a more distinctive floral note. As a result, oil from this species is found in higher-end cosmetics and perfumes. Lavandula ×intermedia varieties contain more camphor—a sharper, woodier fragrance—and their oil is used in detergents at a higher volume. Lavandula stoechas has a high ketone content, making it particularly pungent. Other factors that affect fragrance include soil, age of the plant, when the lavender is harvested, and even rainfall levels. Which type of lavender fragrance smells best is a matter of personal opinion. Rub the leaves and flowers of different species and varieties in your fingers and discover your own favorites.

Is It English or Is It French?

For the sake of simplicity, it is easy to get into the habit of nicknaming plant species to avoid long, hard-to-pronounce botanical names. Lavender has fallen victim to this process, and terms such as English, French, Spanish, and even German are commonly used to identify particular groups of lavender. In the United States, we hear Lavandula stoechas referred to as Spanish lavender, while in the United Kingdom L. stoechas is commonly called French lavender. Here in the states, the common name French lavender is generally used for the species that you would imagine would grow in France, namely L. ×intermedia, but French lavender is actually the common name for L. dentata, a toothed lavender that is altogether different from L. ×intermedia. In Australia, English lavender can mean both L. angustifolia and L. ×intermedia, and L. stoechas is called Italian lavender. In France, L. angustifolia is called la lavande, yet in other countries it is called English. Lavandula ×intermedia ‘Dutch’ was misread as ‘Deutch’ along the way and is sometimes referred to as German lavender. Confusing, isn’t it?

If you really want to shorten the names for classification, English lavenders or varieties of Lavandula angustifolia can be called true or common lavender. Varieties of L. ×intermedia are referred to as lavandins. L. stoechas is technically French lavender, as it came from the southern coast of France, but using this name can be confusing to someone who has a different idea of what French lavender is. It is probably best to refer to it as stoechas.

Lavender Past and Future

Lavender has been a staple in gardens around the globe for centuries. The earliest accounts on record indicate that lavender was used for a multitude of purposes. In medieval times, powdered lavender was used as a condiment and preservative to mask disagreeable flavors. Plants were introduced in England around AD 1265, and cuttings were often used as floor bedding to keep pests away. France has used lavender as a cash crop for the lavender oil industry and produces well in excess of 1,000 tons of lavender essence each year to perfume detergents and the like.

Commercial lavender production began in North America sometime around 1924 in Seattle, Washington. Since then, interest in lavender production has taken root, and some lavender farms have established themselves as tourist destinations. As more farmers are realizing the value of growing this wondrous herb, lavender farms in several regions across the United States have joined forces to offer collective tours for visitors to enjoy.

With more and more people incorporating alternative methods of healing and wellness, lavender is making a stand thanks to its wide range of uses in cooking, crafting, aromatherapy, and the like. I have included a few things to try in this book, but you will find many more suggestions in other books, in magazines, and on the web.

Lavender in the Garden:

Landscapes, Containers, and Herb Gardens

As you contemplate how to use lavender in your garden, one place to start is to think about where it might be happiest. Certain areas of your landscape may be more conducive to growing lavender than others simply because they provide more heat, drainage, or wind protection. You can use these microclimates to your advantage when planting lavender.

Think as well about planting lavender with other ornamentals that with-stand drought and that complement lavender in color, height, and bloom habit. You can do this in borders and hedges as well as in rock gardens, knot gardens, and containers. Lavender is also a natural planted with other herbs in a container or bed near your kitchen door for easy snipping.

Microclimates for Growing Lavender

Microclimates are places where climatic conditions vary from the region as a whole. These can be as small as a garden bed in your backyard or as large as a 600-square-mile peninsula. A microclimate may get more sunshine or less rainfall than the general area in which it’s located, allowing gardeners to succeed with plants that are technically out of their natural range. For example, your climate zone may be considered too cold to grow lavender, but a row of lavender planted along a concrete pathway may nonetheless thrive thanks to the heat the concrete releases.

Microclimates are affected by topography, bodies of water, and urban areas. Backyard microclimates are created by buildings and structures, paved surfaces, raised beds and containers, and sunny nooks. You can take advantage of your knowledge about local microclimates to help you grow lavender successfully.

Topography outlines the general features of a particular region. This could be an entire mountainside or a section of your backyard. Walk around your yard in the winter and check out which sections are sunnier and which ones dip into a colder area. If there are slopes, does one side get lots of sunlight and the other side less? A south-facing hill that draws more sunlight during the day can give lavender the heat it needs even if the rest of your yard is more shaded and cooler. Lavender needs full sun for at least six hours a day in order to thrive. So if you plant your lavender on a south-facing wall outside your home or a southern slope on a hillside in your backyard it will have a better chance of flourishing.

Are there trees along a hillside that could block sunlight? Hills can also block wind and redirect air currents, holding in both moisture and pockets of cool air. If you want to provide wind protection for your plants, planting on a hill can be beneficial, but make sure the hill does not block sunlight. Keep in mind that heat rises, while cold air falls. A valley or the bottom of a slope in your yard will expose plants to colder temperatures.