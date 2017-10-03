Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Once Upon a Kiss
Is it possible to fall in love in one night?
Ivy Grant has devoted her life to medical research–until she finds out her lab funding is about to be cut, right on the cusp of a breakthrough. She’ll have to convince the billionaire CEO Carter Burke to support her project. But after a one-night whirlwind romance, is Ivy ready to open her life to new possibilities–like love?
BookShots Flames
- Original romances presented by JAMES PATTERSON
- Novels you can devour in a few hours
- Impossible to stop reading