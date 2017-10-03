Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Shopping for Love

Personal stylist Hayden Fox loves her job. She hopes to help her newest client, sweet, pretty Caroline, find confidence and a new perspective with a total lifestyle change. And Hayden is all about solving other people’s problems–until she’s confronted with one of her own: She’s falling in love with her client’s boyfriend.

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

On Sale: February 6th 2018

Price: $2.99 / $3.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 144

ISBN-13: 9780316523899

Edition: Digital original

Praise

Praise for Shopping for Love:
"Narrator Danielle Augustine carries the listener along as Caroline grows in confidence, finding herself as she works with Hayden. This is a quick and satisfying listening experience, great for someone looking for a fast-moving and enjoyable audiobook."—AudioFile
