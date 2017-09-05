Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Renee Carlino
Renée Carlino is a USA Today bestselling author of women’s fiction and contemporary romance. Her novels have been featured in Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Redboook, Sunset, Coastal Living and Latina Magazine. She currently resides in a sleepy Southern California beach town with her husband and two young sons.Read More
By the Author
Shopping for Love
I want to inspire you to live a new life... Personal stylist Hayden Fox loves her job. She hopes to help her newest client, sweet,…