Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Renee Carlino

Renée Carlino is a USA Today bestselling author of women’s fiction and contemporary romance. Her novels have been featured in Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Redboook, Sunset, Coastal Living and Latina Magazine. She currently resides in a sleepy Southern California beach town with her husband and two young sons.
Read More Arrow Icon