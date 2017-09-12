Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sara Jane Stone
Sara Jane Stone lives near New York’s Hudson River with her real-life hero, two young children, and their four-legged friends. To learn more about her sexy, contemporary romance series visit http://www.sarajanestone.com.Read More
By the Author
Once Upon a Kiss
Is it possible to fall in love in one night? Ivy Grant has devoted her life to medical research--until she finds out her lab funding…