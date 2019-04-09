The Drowned Girl (previously published as Only One Life)

#1 INTERNATIONAL BESTSELLER

Detective Louise Rick must race against the clock to stop a violent killer targeting immigrants in this disturbing and timely thriller, a #1 bestseller from Sara Blaedel, whose books have sold over 3 million copies worldwide.





It’s clearly no ordinary drowning. When a young girl is pulled from the watery depths, a piece of concrete tied around her waist and two mysterious circular patches on the back of her neck, Detective Louise Rick is immediately called out to Holbaek Fjord.Her name was Samra, and when the police learn that she was a member of Holbaek’s sizeable Muslim immigrant community, they immediately assume it was an honor killing. Yet her mother insists Samra had done nothing dishonorable. Louise must navigate the complex web of family and community ties in the small town’s tightly knit Muslim community as she hunts a killer . . . before he strikes again.Thriller master Sara Blaedel is in top form as Louise takes on what may be her most important–and most deadly–case yet.