Chasing Life
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Chasing Life

New Discoveries in the Search for Immortality to Help You Age Less Today

by Sanjay Gupta, MD

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668612217

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: March 22nd 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Longevity

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Abridged Trade Paperback
For centuries, adventurers and scientists have believed that not only could we delay death but that “practical immortality” was within our reach. Today, many well-respected researchers would be inclined to agree. In a book that is not about anti-aging, but about functional aging–extending your healthy, active life–Dr. Sanjay Gupta blends together compelling stories of the most up-to-date scientific breakthroughs from around the world, with cutting-edge research and advice on achieving practical immortality in this lifetime.

Gupta’s advice is often counterintuitive: longevity is not about eating well, but about eating less; nutritional supplements are a waste of your money; eating chocolate and drinking coffee can make you healthier. Chasing Life tells the stories behind the breakthroughs while also revealing the practical steps readers can take to help extend youth and life far longer than ever thought possible.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less