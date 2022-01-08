For centuries, adventurers and scientists have believed that not only could we delay death but that “practical immortality” was within our reach. Today, many well-respected researchers would be inclined to agree. In a book that is not about anti-aging, but about functional aging–extending your healthy, active life–Dr. Sanjay Gupta blends together compelling stories of the most up-to-date scientific breakthroughs from around the world, with cutting-edge research and advice on achieving practical immortality in this lifetime.



Gupta’s advice is often counterintuitive: longevity is not about eating well, but about eating less; nutritional supplements are a waste of your money; eating chocolate and drinking coffee can make you healthier. Chasing Life tells the stories behind the breakthroughs while also revealing the practical steps readers can take to help extend youth and life far longer than ever thought possible.