Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Switch

The Switch

by

After her twin sister’s brutal murder, a young woman teams up with a NASA astronaut who is working to clear his name, and together they must track down a killer whose lethal plans are far from over.Identical twins Melina and Gillian Lloyd haven’t considered switching places since childhood. So when Melina proposes that Gillian take her place as a media escort to NASA astronaut Col. “Chief” Hart, she refuses . . . at first. The following morning Melina receives terrible news: her sister has been brutally murdered — and Chief, though innocent, is the prime suspect. He and Melina are determined to find the killer, a megalomaniac who’s nearly unstoppable — and out for blood. Now, with targets on their backs, they must work together to learn the truth behind Gillian’s death — before they become the killer’s next victims.
Read More

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

On Sale: November 27th 2018

Price: $8.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 560

ISBN-13: 9781538712696

Grand Central Publishing Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews