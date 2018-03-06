Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Switch
From #1 New York Times bestselling author Sandra Brown comes another masterful creation, a riveting novel of suspense, revenge, and unpredictable twists and turns…Read More
When Melina suggests that her twin sister Gillian take her place as a media escort to an astronaut, she initially refuses. The following morning Melina is horrified to learn that her sister has been murdered. Now she must work together to learn the truth behind her sister’s death, and discover the identity of the killer, whose plans are far from over.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use