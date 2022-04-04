How to Win a Wallflower
How to Win a Wallflower

by Samara Parish

Mass Market / ISBN-13: 9781538704509

USD: $8.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: December 13th 2022

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Historical / Regency

PAGE COUNT: 368

When John Barnesworth is forced to take his brother’s place as viscount, he discovers that not only are the estates bankrupt, he’s been contracted into an engagement with a cruel debutante. Now he’s looking for a way out—some way to save the estates and the people who work on them without shackling himself to a lady who sees him for what he is—broken, defective, and unworthy of being the viscount.

Lady Charlotte Stirling has been in love with her brother’s best friend since they were children. But his return to London was not what she’d hoped. Not only is he betrothed to her mortal enemy, he’s determined to return to America. So, she sucks up her feelings and sets out to find him an American heiress whose dowry can pay off his debts and who would be happy to have a life in America. But the more time they spend together on the marriage mart, the more it becomes clear that the only bride he needs is the one who's been by his side all along.

Praise

"Readers will be eager for more.” —Publishers Weekly on How to Deceive a Duke, starred review
“Dazzling.”—Booklist on How to Deceive a Duke
“Historical romance fans will be happy to find another strong-willed, science-minded heroine and the duke who loves her, and they’ll look forward to the next story in the series.”—Library Journal on How to Deceive a Duke
"A sparkling new voice in historical romance delivers a satisfying story of love on the edges of the beau monde."—Kirkus Reviews on How to Deceive a Duke
“With the perfect combination of drama, sensuality, and emotion, this refreshing story is sure to make a splash.”—Publishers Weekly on How to Survive a Scandal, starred review
"In this dazzling debut, Parish gives historical romance readers everything they could ever desire in a novel... [A]n extraordinary romance that succeeds on every level."—Booklist on How to Survive a Scandal, starred review
"A breath of fresh air in historical romance."—Anna Campbell, award-winning author, on How to Survive a Scandal
"Amelia and Benedict are an appealing pair, and watching them become their better selves—the heartbeat of all satisfying romances—is delicious and thoroughly gratifying.”—BookPage on How to Survive a Scandal
