Samara Parish
Samara Parish has been escaping into fictional worlds since she was a child. When she picked up her first historical romance book, she found a fantasy universe she never wanted to leave and the inspiration to write her own stories. She lives in Australia with her own hero and their many fur-babies in a house with an obscenely large garden, despite historically being unable to keep a cactus alive. How to Survive a Scandal is her debut novel.Read More
You can follow her writing, gardening, and life adventures on social media or by signing up for her newsletter at samaraparish.com/scandal-newsletter.
You can follow her writing, gardening, and life adventures on social media or by signing up for her newsletter at samaraparish.com/scandal-newsletter.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
How to Survive a Scandal
In this whirlwind regency romance, perfect for fans of Netflix's Bridgerton, a near-death experience leads to a marriage of convenience for two unsuspecting strangers, but…