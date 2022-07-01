Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
How Sex Changed the Internet and the Internet Changed Sex
An Unexpected History
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 15, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
From the moment there was an “online,” there was sex online. The famous test image used by software engineers to develop formats like the jpeg was “Lena,” taken from Playboy’s November 1972 centerfold. Early bulletin boards and multi-user domains quickly came to serve their members sexual musings. Facebook started as a way to rate “hot or not” Harvard co-eds. In fact, virtually every significant development that defines the Internet we know and love (and hate) today—privacy issues, online payments and online banking, dating, social media, streaming technology, mass data collection—came out the meeting of sexuality and technology.
Not only did sexuality vastly influence the internet, but the internet arguably changed modern sexuality by giving every imaginable non-hetereonormative community a safe place to explore, fantasize, thrive, and be accepted. Which of course only led to more exploring, more fantasizing, more thriving.
A lively, highly visual history, filled with broad themes and backstories, pioneering personalities and eureka-moments, How Sex Changed the Internet and the Internet Changed Sex covers everything from Jennicam (remember her?) to deep fakes. And most of what came in between, including “A Brief History of Online Dating” and the promise that VR spaces like the metaverse hold for the future of human sexual interactions.
Porn is just one part of the story. Rather, this is a story about human nature during the digital gold rush of the last fifty years.
Not only did sexuality vastly influence the internet, but the internet arguably changed modern sexuality by giving every imaginable non-hetereonormative community a safe place to explore, fantasize, thrive, and be accepted. Which of course only led to more exploring, more fantasizing, more thriving.
A lively, highly visual history, filled with broad themes and backstories, pioneering personalities and eureka-moments, How Sex Changed the Internet and the Internet Changed Sex covers everything from Jennicam (remember her?) to deep fakes. And most of what came in between, including “A Brief History of Online Dating” and the promise that VR spaces like the metaverse hold for the future of human sexual interactions.
Porn is just one part of the story. Rather, this is a story about human nature during the digital gold rush of the last fifty years.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"An engaging look at a topic that many choose to ignore or are too embarrassed to discuss.”—Kirkus Reviews
"[T]his thought-provoking study casts the digital age in a new light." —Publishers Weekly
"This book is perfect for readers interested in how society reached the point it is at today with the internet and sex and the issues that have emerged"—Library Journal
“Perfect for readers of history, particularly tech history, and sex and gender studies.”—Booklist