Samantha Cole
Samantha Cole is a senior editor for Motherboard, Vice's science and technology outlet, where she covers sexuality, online culture, platforms, and the adult industry. Her work has also appeared in Popular Science, Fast Company, and Al Jazeera. In 2020, she was nominated for a Writer's Guild Award for best digital news coverage.
By the Author
How Sex Changed the Internet and the Internet Changed Sex
From the moment there was an “online,” there was sex online. The famous test image used by software engineers to develop formats like the jpeg…