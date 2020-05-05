Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

101 Bums

101 Bums

by

by

Featuring 101 different animal bums — from little to large — this laugh-out-loud silly picture book will get every child counting.

Bums in the jungle, bums in the town — bums in the treetops, hanging upside down. Bums in the farmyard, bums in the park — lots of teeny-tiny bums glowing in the dark!

Follow the bouncy read aloud rhyme, count the animals, then join in with the jiggly, wiggly dance finale!
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: January 12th 2021

Price: $8.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316461917

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews