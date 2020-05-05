Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
101 Bums
Featuring 101 different animal bums — from little to large — this laugh-out-loud silly picture book will get every child counting.Read More
Bums in the jungle, bums in the town — bums in the treetops, hanging upside down. Bums in the farmyard, bums in the park — lots of teeny-tiny bums glowing in the dark!
Follow the bouncy read aloud rhyme, count the animals, then join in with the jiggly, wiggly dance finale!
Trade Paperback
