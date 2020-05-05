Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sam Harper
Sam Harper is an animal fan and first-time picture book author based in London.Read More
Chris Jevons lives and works in North Yorkshire, England. With a background in design and animation, Chris has illustrated children’s books for publishers including Penguin, Ladybird, Egmont, Scholastic, Little Tiger Press, and many more.
