WALKING MIRACLE is the story of this new definition of success. The narrative follows the arc from December 4, 2017 when Shazier was injured playing the Cincinnati Bengals, to his retirement. For three years, Shazier doggedly pursued a return to professional football. He took small wins as first downs on the drive to return to the field, moving his toes, walking, dancing at his wedding, and ultimately running and returning to the team. What Shazier didn't realize is that along the way, he was preparing himself for another purpose — that of father and husband, philanthropist, and football analyst. The journey was preparing him not for a renewed life as a middle linebacker, but a renewed life after the game.
Here we see Shazier overcome childhood alopecia, which caused a great deal of emotional pain, and scoliosis, which nearly robbed him of his dreams of playing college and professional football. We gain insights into legendary coaches Urban Meyer and Mike Tomlin. And we see him star on the field; Shazier was one of the best defensive players in Steeler history — a history full of great defensive stars.
WALKING MIRACLE — the message on a bracelet given to him by his Godmother — is the story of Ryan's comeback, but it's also a book of life's lessons, challenges, and so much more.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"I have known Ryan Shazier since his sophomore year in high school and coached him at The Ohio State University. He has always been one of the most relentless athletes I have ever been around. This along with his competitive spirit and talents made him one of the top LBers in college and then in the NFL. He took this same relentless approach and competitiveness to coming back from paralysis. WALKING MIRACLE is a testament to how much hard work, faith and positive thinking can change a life and inspire others. Ryan Shazier was one of the most prepared, studious athletes I've coached. He took that same work ethic and applied it to coming back from paralysis. WALKING MIRACLE is a testament to how much hard work, faith and positive thinking can change a life and inspire others."—Urban Meyer, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach
"Ryan Shazier is a walking embodiment of the idea that the obstacle is the way. His story will not fail to inspire you."—Ryan Holiday, #1 New York Times bestselling author of STILLNESS IS THE KEY