All American at Ohio State and All Pro linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ryan Shazier has learned to live his best life, and come to terms with the game he loves and has given him so much. And as Ryan has also learned: success is no longer measured by tackles or sacks; it is measured by purpose and strength.



WALKING MIRACLE is the story of this new definition of success. The narrative follows the arc from December 4, 2017 when Shazier was injured playing the Cincinnati Bengals, to his retirement. For three years, Shazier doggedly pursued a return to professional football. He took small wins as first downs on the drive to return to the field, moving his toes, walking, dancing at his wedding, and ultimately running and returning to the team. What Shazier didn't realize is that along the way, he was preparing himself for another purpose — that of father and husband, philanthropist, and football analyst. The journey was preparing him not for a renewed life as a middle linebacker, but a renewed life after the game.



Here we see Shazier overcome childhood alopecia, which caused a great deal of emotional pain, and scoliosis, which nearly robbed him of his dreams of playing college and professional football. We gain insights into legendary coaches Urban Meyer and Mike Tomlin. And we see him star on the field; Shazier was one of the best defensive players in Steeler history — a history full of great defensive stars.



WALKING MIRACLE — the message on a bracelet given to him by his Godmother — is the story of Ryan's comeback, but it's also a book of life's lessons, challenges, and so much more.