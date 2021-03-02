Ryan Shazier was a two time All Pro Linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before that he was an All American at Ohio State. Since retiring from the Steelers, Shazier has joined The Ringer podcast network, hosting a weekly football show and regularly appearing on Bill Simmons’s podcast. A documentary about his life is being filmed. He lives in Pittsburgh with his wife and two sons.



Larry Platt is the co-author of several books, including Stuart Scott’s posthumous bestseller.