This is the personal and eye-witness account of the character, integrity, service, faith and dignity of former President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush by their priest, pastor and friend.
George and Barbara Bush belonged to and were active members of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston for more than 50 years. The rector of that church, Reverend Russell Jones Levenson, Jr. was a witness to the dignity of the Bushes for more than eleven years until the days of their deaths.
With never-before shared correspondence, experiences, and stories between Levenson and the Bushes, this book offers new insight into their wit and wisdom; their commitment to family and friends; their tireless desire to bless the lives of others; and their steadfast loyalty to their Church, their faith and their God.
Above all else, this book offers how powerful it is when world leaders are humbled before the Power that rests above all powers.
What's Inside
Praise
“I had the pleasure of knowing President George H.W. Bush and the wonderful former first lady Barbara Bush. But nowhere near as well as my friend Reverend Dr Russell Levenson. In reading Witness to Dignity, I know you will enjoy getting to know them through the eyes and heart of their devoted pastor and friend.”—Gary Sinise
"We can never adequately thank Russ for his tireless efforts to minister to our parents when they needed it – and him – most. He was so incredibly generous with his time, and compassion, and as you will discover in the pages that follow he came to have a very close and special relationship with my parents."—Jeb Bush