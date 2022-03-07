Russell Levenson, Jr.

The Reverend Russell J. Levenson, Jr. lives in Houston, Texas, where he has served as Rector of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church since 2007. With nearly 10,000 members, St. Martin’s is the largest Episcopal Church in North America. Levenson co-officiated and offered a homily at the state funeral for President George H.W. Bush in Washington, D.C. and in Houston. He also officiated and preached at the funeral for First Lady Barbara Bush in Houston. Levenson has been ordained for 30 years and is the author of several devotional books.



