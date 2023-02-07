A History of Basketball in Fifteen Sneakers

Description

A celebration of the iconic shoes and superstars who have defined the sport for decades, A History of Basketball in 15 Sneakers tells the story of hoops as only shoes can.



The ultimate book for both hoops fans and sneaker obsessives, A History of Basketball in 15 Sneakers is an exciting and fascinating look at the sport written with authority and experience by former Complex magazine editor Russ Bengtson. From primeval Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars to baroque Reebok Pumps and myth-making Air Jordans to super-high-tech Nike Adapt BBs, each chapter breaks down how a specific sneaker defined an era of basketball, transformed the culture, or changed the game. With full-color sneaker photographs and sidebars throughout, the book is a kaleidoscopic celebration of the players, styles, and iconic moments that have shaped hoops both on and off the court. Topics include: Puma Clydes and the New York City street game; the explosion of sneaker marketing in the 1980s and the rise of the modern global basketball superstar with Michael Jordan; Nike Air Swoopes and the evolution of the women’s game; sneaker tech and tweaking design to playing style, from inside post moves to outside sharpshooting; and much more.