Russ Bengtson is the former editor-in-chief of SLAM magazine and longtime sneaker editor at Complex. He was a monthly columnist at Mass Appeal, and conducted one-on-one interviews with most of the NBA superstars of the 1990s and 2000s, including Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, Kevin Garnett, Tracy McGrady, Kobe Bryant, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal. He was also a contributor for the books Agents of Change: The Story of DC Shoes and Its Athletes (HarperCollins, 2003) and SLAM KICKS: Basketball Sneakers that Changed the Game (Universe, 2013), and edited Nike SB: The Dunk Book (Rizzoli, 2018).