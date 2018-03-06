Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
City of Light
The Making of Modern Paris
For the Francohpile
Versailles
The vivid story of the creation, renovation, and enduring legacy of the most famous building in France: the palace of VersaillesNothing represents the glorious and…
Flaubert in the Ruins of Paris
From a distinguished literary historian, a look at Gustave Flaubert and his correspondence with George Sand during France's "terrible year"--summer 1870 through spring 1871From the…
The Great Cat Massacre
The landmark history of France and French culture in the eighteenth-century, a winner of the Los Angeles Times Book Prize When the apprentices of a…
Massacre
From a pre-eminent Yale historian comes the first popular history of the 1871 Paris Commune, a seminal episode in modern European history.The Paris Commune lasted…